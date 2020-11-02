Covid-19 updates 

HARARE- The Commercial Business Sector now concerned of second wave which has seen European Countries enforcing a second lockdown, there has been no word from the Government as to whether Zimbabwe and other African States may enforce a second lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced to the South African public that there was to be no lockdown but would keep the public informed.

NGUNDU- Police have begun clamping down on s-x workers plying their trade along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, truck driver’s have also been arrested for encouraging the behaviour.

In recent weeks numerous truck driver’s have reported theft from their trucks after using the services of the women, young girls as young as 16 have also been arrested.

BULAWAYO- The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) have demanded that Shona’s who hold high positions in Matabeleland must be removed and those positions are filled by Ndebele’s.

The MRP alongside other Pro-Mthwakazi groups continues to call for a seperate state.

As of 1 November the country has recorded 8374 Covid 19 cases and 243 deaths.

eSWATINI- Civic groups across the Kingdom are calling for industrial action against brutality against citizen’s who oppose the Monarchy ,opposition party leader’s have been arrested.

EUROPE

UNITED KINGDOM- PrimeMinister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK has reverted to lockdown as the number of Covid 19 infections rise

FRANCE- Countless migrants have been detained by French police, authorities claim the migrants had not complied with lockdown regulations.

THE OBSERVER

Zimbabwe Worried About Islamist Insurgency In Mozambique

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said that Zimbabwe is worried and closely monitoring the armed conflict in Mozambique where an Islamic insurgency has caused the deaths of more than 2 000 people and displaced over 300 000 people since 2017.

The extremist militant groups operating in Mozambique’s oil-rich Cabo Delgado Province have triggered panic in neighbouring countries, Zimbabwe included.

Speaking to Manica Post on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) strategic planning Workshop in Nyanga on Wednesday, Muchinguri-Kashiri said:

We are really worried about the situation prevailing in Mozambique, particularly in the Cabo Delgado region.

The situation is no longer affecting Mozambique only. We recently heard that they moved 50km into Tanzania and killed a lot of people there.

It means there is a provocation on another SADC country. That is worrisome to Zimbabwe since Mozambique is our lifeline. lt is a worry for us since they (the militant groups) are moving inland.

Mozambique is now approaching countries like the United States of America and France for assistance. We do not know how far they have gone in that direction.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, however, said Zimbabwe will not intervene in the Mozambican conflict unilaterally.

She said, whatever happens, the region – through the Troika Organ on Politics, Defence and Security – must come up with strategies so that decisions are made at that level.

Mozambique shares borders with Malawi, South Africa, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.