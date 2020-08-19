HIGHLIGHTS

Source: Covid-19 updates – The Zimbabwean

47 New Cases and 3 Deaths reported in the last 24 hours

👉 42 are local cases and 5 are returnees from South Africa

👉 1 Death is from Bulawayo Province, 1 from Mash East and the other from Manicaland

👉 Active Cases go down to 1325 today

👉 1756 new recoveries reported (Harare reports 1698 recoveries)

👉 As of 17 August 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 5308 Cases 3848 recoveries and 135 Deaths

Stay at home and avoid going to crowded places!