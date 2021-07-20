Source: Covid-19: Zim records 75 more deaths | The Herald

Health Reporter

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 2 113 new Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths as the country continues to battle the deadly third wave of infections.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situation report of July 19, the seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 2186 from 2264 the previous day.

The national level four lockdown is still in place although areas such as Hurungwe, Kariba, Sanyati, Bindura, Centenary, Marondera, Goromonzi, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Harare, Northern Surburbs, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Kwekwe have been classified as hotspots.

As at 3pm yesterday, there were 915 hospitalised cases, of which 63 were new admissions, 303 asymptomatic, 488 mild to moderate, 93 severe and 31 in intensive care units.

The national recovery rate currently stands at 65 percent with 2261 new recoveries reported yesterday.

So far, Zimbabwe has recorded 85 732 cumulative cases, 55 714 recoveries and 2697 deaths.

The number of active cases now stands at 27 321.