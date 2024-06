Cowdray Park Court House soon to be commissioned 

Source: The Chronicle – Breaking news

Mr Walter Chikwana

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, smoyo@chronicle.co.zw

THE Cowdray Park Court House in Bulawayo is set to be commissioned in the last quarter of this year, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has said.

The Court House is one of two being constructed in residential areas by the Bulawayo City Council for the JSC as part of the JSC’s programme to bring services closer to the people.

The Cowdray Park complex will have three courtrooms with three magistrates, a Victim Friendly Court, and a victim-friendly room for vulnerable children and witnesses as well as offices for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, Zimbabwe Republic Police, National Prosecuting Authority and community services offices.

Bulawayo City Council availed land to the JSC for the construction of two court houses in residential areas, with the other one being in Emganwini suburb.

The purchase price for the two properties was determined by the Government’s 10 percent commonage, where the Government is discounted for public service amenities.

In an interview, JSC secretary, Mr Walter Chikwana, who recently visited the Cowdray Park construction site, said construction was not progressing at the speed that was expected when the project kicked off.

“The contractor seems to be having challenges due to the place being rocky which is taking considerable time as they have to resort to blasting,” said Mr Chikwana. He said the JSC was, however, confident that the court would open its doors in the last quarter of the year despite the challenges.

“We have engaged the contractor who assured us that despite being a month behind schedule, they will meet the target as they will now be having night shifts,” said Mr Chikwana, who is also doing monitoring and evaluation visits of magistrate courts, the High Court and Sheriff offices in the region.

Mr Chikwana said they had resolved to drill a second borehole after the initial one ran dry forcing the contractor to resort to buying water, a cost which could have been avoided.

Meanwhile, Mr Chikwana commended Tsholotsho and Inyathi Magistrates’ Courts in Matabeleland North province for their quick case disposal ratio. He revealed that Tsholotsho only has two outstanding cases.

“I was not impressed with the slow disposal of cases at Western Commonage. We have to interrogate this and come up with solutions to whatever challenges they may be facing. Our people must not be inconvenienced upon seeking justice,” said Mr Chikwana.

He said in Tsholotsho, the station faces serious power challenges that affect service delivery, especially after the introduction of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS).

JCS introduced IECMS in February 2022 as an online platform designed to digitalise the litigation process and is aimed at improving efficiency. It is part of efforts to digitise the courts in line with global modern trends.

“I immediately took corrective measures in Tsholotsho by making sure a working generator is always on standby. The other challenge is that the state of the magistrate’s house there needs renovations and the Public Works Department has since been asked to attend to the building,” said Mr Chikwana.

At Western Commonage, he said, public ablution facilities were in a bad state while the station was also in need of another borehole for easy access to water by magistrates and other staff members as well as members of the public. In Inyathi, Mr Chikwana said two magistrates were sharing an office but remedial action had since been taken.