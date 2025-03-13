Crackdown on drugs intensifies

Crime Reporter

THE nationwide operation against drug dealers has successfully confiscated over five tonnes of illicit substances, including mbanje (marijuana) and crystal Meth, commonly known as mutoriro.

Several suspects have been arrested, with some co-operating with police investigations, while others are facing court proceedings.

The police are actively conducting roadblocks and stop-and-search operations across the country, alongside raids on companies suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said over the weekend, five suspected drug dealers were apprehended, including two individuals in Masvingo found with 200kg of mbanje.

The suspects, Limbikani Mwanandi (36) and Speakmore Mhonda (39), were caught transferring drugs from a broken-down bus to a Nissan Caravan.

In Harare, Petronella Masauso (36), Maryland Tarusarira (29), and Achford Mavhima (30) were arrested for unlawful possession of 5,5kg of mbanje.

Furthermore, a 39-year-old man from Bulawayo, Tigor Tyron Seigfried, was arrested after being found with 1,9kg of crystal meth.

Between March 2 and March 4, 2025, eight other suspects were arrested in Harare and Beitbridge for possession of various drugs.