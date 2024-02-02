Source: Creatives, NGO collaborate in drug abuse fight –Newsday Zimbabwe

Takundwa further noted that the conversation will also feature presentations by the police and various stakeholders who will be invited to help in finding solutions and alternatives to end this perennial drug abuse menace.

BULAWAYO-BASED creatives have joined hands with Organisation of Rural Associations for Progress to amplify the clarion call against drug and substance abuse.

The partnership follows concerns that the rising number of youths abusing drugs is increasing mental health challenges in communities.

Founder of online arts and entertainment platform, Culxure Mag, Kudakwashe Takundwa told NewsDay Life & Style that the initiative will be accomplished through a community-based engagement programme on February 9 at Inyathi Youth Centre in Mpopoma.

He said the youths should lead in mitigating the drug and substance abuse crisis.

“This engagement series is a community-driven approach that will give the communities a platform not only to mirror themselves, but also challenge them to take the lead role in coming up with mitigatory measures to this crisis,” Takundwa noted.

He said the programme would consist of a performance by Bambelela Arts Ensemble, co-joined with Pumula Junction Crew in presenting a lively production that tells stories about communities, while showcasing a well-choreographed dance production that highlights the effects of drug abuse in communities.

Through the programme, Takundwa said they hoped to help youths to deal with a problem that was slowly spreading in the country, as well as contribute to a dialogue on ways to deal with drug and substance abuse.

Meanwhile, late last year, the government declared drug and substance abuse menace a national disaster, while lamenting its negative impact on the youths.