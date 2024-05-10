Source: Credit officer advances US$83k to ‘ghost’ clients –Newsday Zimbabwe

A CREDIT officer is in soup for reportedly advancing loans worth US$ 83 370 to “ghost” clients.

The suspect, Godfrey Huseni (46), appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him out of custody to June 19 on US$200 bail pending further investigations.

The court heard that the suspect is employed as a credit officer for Zimnat where his duties include recruitment of clients for business loans.

According to State prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, between March and September 2023, the suspect allegedly processed loans for several non-existent clients.

In one incident, Huseni allegedly attached a fake certificate of incorporation and documents for bottlestores in Chitungwiza and Greendale to process a US$$9 000 loan.