Cricket the second-most-watched sport in the world after football

Cricket is the second-most-watched sport in the world after football. The level of cricket has improved to a great extent. Nowadays, the cricket fraternity has witnessed moments of batsmen, bowlers creating and breaking records. The coaches of respective teams have helped their players get the best out of themselves.

The performances of players are there for everyone to see in the present era. Besides the players, teams have improved as well. Team India used to get battered at the hands of big teams. Now, it is good to see that the players have indeed raised their bar to give some tough competition to the opposition teams.

At the same time, it has also seen a steady decline in terms of the overall performances of teams. Take, for instance, Sri Lankan cricket. Sri Lanka used to be one of the greatest teams. They used to intimidate the opponents with the kind of arsenal and armoury in their belt. But now, their story is entirely different.

While Sri Lanka have been in pathetic form, it seems that there is literally no hope for them rising from the ashes. They also have an upcoming home assignment against India where they will play three ODIs followed by three T20Is.

Sri Lanka will lock horns with the second-string Indian team and if they don’t compete at the high level, then they might end up like Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe used to be a great team with great players like Andy Flower, Grant Flower. Their board didn’t back the players and develop talents and as a result, they haven’t been able to compete at the highest level.

Zimbabwe Cricket makes a positive move

In a major development, Zimbabwe Cricket along with 16 other international boards expressed their interest in being a host of at least one of the world white-ball cricket events from 2024-2031. These major events include the likes of 2 men’s Cricket World Cup, the Test Championship Final, 2 Champions Trophies and 4 T20 World Cups.

Zimbabwe Cricket has also approached the ICC and expressed its interest to host the ICC events. Zimbabwe Cricket has provided initial submissions to the ICC explaining its technical proposal as a potential host.

Meanwhile, the apex cricket body will now proceed to the next phase where Zimbabwe Cricket will be asked to submit a more detailed procedure before hosting decisions are made later at the end of this year.