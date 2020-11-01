Cricket Zimbabwe chairman visit Islamabad- the capital of Pakistan

0

ZC Chairman Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani and acting MD Givemore Makoni with Zakir Khan PCB Director International for a walk in F-9 Park Islamabad

Source: Cricket Zimbabwe chairman visit Islamabad- the capital of Pakistan – The Zimbabwean

Related posts:

  1. Cheers for cricket, hope for football
  2. Zimbabwe cricket team given go-ahead to tour Pakistan
  3. Zimbabwe confident their Indian coach won’t face visa trouble for Pakistan 
  4. Zimbabwe cricket chairman arrives in Pakistan 
  5. COVID-19 Lockdown Weekly Monitoring Report14-21 August 2020 – Days 138 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *