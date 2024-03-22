Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Statement On South Africa’s Human Rights Day

As South Africa marks its Human Rights Day this 21 March 2024, it is time to reflect on the country’s 30 years of democracy. As the country looks back on this pivotal moment in our history, we are reminded of the fundamental connection between democracy and human rights.

This is the bond that lies at the heart of our collective aspirations for a just and equitable society. South Africa has been a beacon of hope both politically and economically.

Emphasizing the inseparable connection between democracy and human rights, we, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, reaffirm our steadfast stance on this critical issue. As advocates for democracy, human rights, and good governance, we recognize that the flourishing of one is inseparable from the flourishing of the other.

