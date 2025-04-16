Source: ‘Cry Zimbabwe Cry’ – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 12th April 2025
For Zimbabwe the situation has been further compounded by the signing into law of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act by President Mnangagwa.
The Zimbabwe journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono says it has closed civic spaced for Zimbabweans. It introduces a regime of state control and surveillance that risks crippling independent civil society.
Individuals associated with non-compliant organisations face harsh penalties including imprisonment for up to ten years.
Some of our activists continued our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe by participating in today's virtual Vigil. Our virtual Vigil activists today were: Kudzwai Madhodha, Chantelle Manyande and Dumisani Manyande. They carried a placards expressing their dissatisfaction with ZANU PF, Zimbabwe's ruling regime.
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 19th April from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.
