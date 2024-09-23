Source: CSOs red flag govt for human rights abuse –Newsday Zimbabwe

In a statement the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said the country was in a human rights crisis, blaming government for the state of affairs.

GOVERNMENT has been orchestrating an orgy of repression worsening the country’s deteriorating human rights crisis instead of promoting peace, civil society organisations (CSOs) have claimed.

The world celebrated the International Day of Peace last weekend running under the theme, Cultivating a Culture of Peace.

“Instead of cultivating a culture of peace, government has unashamedly been orchestrating an orgy of repression, thereby plunging the country’s deteriorating human rights crisis into a free-fall punctuated by repeated violations of the most brutal forms including torture … and prosecution of imagined government adversaries and internal displacement of people across the country,” the ZLHR said.

“So shocking is the arrest, prosecution and detention in prisons of minors and people with disabilities. Enjoyment of critical socio-economic rights remains elusive as people grapple with poverty and economic hardships spawned by economic mismanagement and unbeneficial management and exploitation of natural resources, which is causing unprecedented harm to the environment.”

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) said despite the absence of a violent conflict, several threats to peace persist, largely unaddressed by duty bearers citing harsh prison conditions.

ZimRights implored the government to fulfil its duty to tackle political violence, ensure accountability for human rights.

ZimRights also encouraged CSOs to advance grassroots peace-building, advocate for human rights and foster dialogue to resolve conflicts.

“[We] urge businesses to fulfil their obligation by adopting ethical practices, supporting community development and avoiding contribution to conflicts or human rights abuses.

“[ZimRights] reminds the media of its responsibility to report accurately on peace and human rights issues, using its platform to support dialogue and raise awareness

“[ZimRights] encourages the public to engage in local peace initiatives, advocate for human rights, support dialogue and hold duty bearers accountable.”

Information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana could not be reached for comment as his phone was not reachable. Government has in the past accused CSOs of working to tarnish the image of the country, a charge they deny.

Zimbabwe was ranked among the world’s worst performers in terms of human freedom, according to a Human Freedom Index report released early this year.

The country was ranked 153 out of 165 countries with analysts saying the report aptly captured the country’s human rights situation.