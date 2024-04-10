Source: Currency volatility impacted 2023 elections: Report –Newsday Zimbabwe

The report highlights the instability of the exchange rate which weakened the purchasing power of the allocated funds.

The challenges faced during the August 2023 harmonised elections were caused by financial challenges faced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), a report tabled before Parliament has revealed.

According to the report, Zec faced several challenges ahead of the elections.

“…the instability of the exchange rate which weakened the purchasing power of the allocated financial resources, the need for advance payments by suppliers of goods and services affected timeous procurement of goods and services thus derailing timely support for the electoral activities,” the report said.

It said that some service providers declined to provide services where there was no advance payment resulting in delayed deployment of election material.

“Delays in funding of electoral activities resulted in accrued expenditure,” the report read.

Zec, however, said there was need to prioritise payment of service providers to avoid disruption of service during critical electoral activities.

“It is recommended that in future payments to service providers be prioritised to avoid disruption of service during critical electoral activities.

“Further, there is a need for timeous availing of financial resources during electoral activities to avoid prejudicing stakeholders.

“Further, in line with sections 322 and 325 of the Constitution which provide for Parliament and government to ensure that adequate funds are appropriated to enable effective performance of the commission’s functions a total of ZWL$896 billion was allocated to support the electoral process of which ZWL$664 billion was accessed.”

The report said the situation forced Zec to carry forward to the next financial year outstanding payments for election allowances and to suppliers of goods and services, among others.

“At the time of compilation of this report Treasury was seized with the matter to clear outstanding payments,” the report said.