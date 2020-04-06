Source: CUT makes 3 500 face masks a day | The Herald

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka

Conrad Mupesa Herald Correspondent

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) is now making 3 500 face masks a day and plans to increase production and start producing sanitisers.

Speaking during a tour of the plant by Mashonaland West Provincial State Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who is also the chairperson of provincial task force team, Vice-Chancellor Professor David Jambgwa Simbi said CUT was working flat out to open a sanitiser production plant to complement its face masks and protective wear plant.

He said production of the masks and sanitisers was aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus through cheaper and affordable masks.

“We are establishing a sanitiser making unity at our innovation hub that will make sanitisers using manual method,” he said.

“We are yet to receive ethanol for the production.”

He said the production of sanitisers will be automated gradually. CUT is using its Fashion and Textile department equipment to make the masks.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka applauded the institution for being patriotic and assisting the nation in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Your efforts are an example of par excellence and true symbol of patriotism,” she said.

She said the effort by the university was a sign that Zimbabweans were working together in the fight against Covid-19.

Turning to residents, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka urged residents to desist from defying the lockdown regulations as the move was aimed at protecting them and their loved ones.

She underscored the need for people to report any suspected positive cases as a measure to reduce the spread of Covid-19.