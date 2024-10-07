Source: CUT’s Varsity Heights bowls over ED –Newsday Zimbabwe

Speaking at the commissioning of the Varsity Heights students’ accommodation at the Chinhoyi University of Technology recently, Mnangagwa said government would never tire of building a learning ecosystem that is agile, adaptable and responsive to the needs of the country’s learners.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated government’s commitment to building a learning environment that caters for the needs of learners across Zimbabwe given the huge demand for student accommodation and other requirements at tertiary institutions.

The university students’ accommodation construction was made possible through the collaboration and support of the Public Service Pension Fund and other stakeholders.

According to the Public Service Commission chairperson Vincent Hungwe the student accommodation facility was valued at US$8,8 million and 80,33% owned by the Public Service Pension Fund.

The fund partnered First Mutual Life, First Mutual Health, Deloitte’s Pension Fund, First Mutual Properties, Nicoz Diamond Insurance and the Local Authorities Pension Fund.

The facility is designed to accommodate 384 students and features comprehensive security, fibre-linked Wi-Fi, a gym and various student-centred facilities.

Mnangagwa said it was important that government continued to emphasise on a knowledge-driven economy anchored on innovation, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“In this regard, the student accommodation facility demonstrates our commitment to improving the welfare of our learners and their academic experience as well as life on campus.

“The modern and new look residences will go a long way in providing a conducive learning environment for our young learners while enabling convenience, academic success, excellence, discipline and responsible citizenship.

“It is notable that the architectural designs have provided additional spaces for extra mural activities which allow for recreation and additional studies as well as other facilities that ensure the spiritual and emotional wellbeing of learners.”

He said the incorporation of renewable energy as well as abundance of green spaces was in line with government’s desire to become a nation that exercises good stewardship over the motherland.

Mnangagwa said the quality of work confirmed that “we have the requisite skills and resources needed to build, modernise and industrialise our great country, Zimbabwe”.

He said government is ensuring strict adherence to the principle of value for money, as well as monitoring and evaluation through the various project cycles.

He said the reconfigured Public Service Pension Fund had become a profitable investment vehicle.

“This should also translate into increased returns to pensioners as the investment portfolio grows. I challenge the Fund to think outside the box and roll out other projects, investments and partnerships that will further stimulate production and productivity in various sectors of the economy, including in the commercialisation of new innovations coming out of our institutions of higher learning,” Mnangagwa said.

He directed the Fund to develop commercial properties in all parts of the country, including at district and ward levels to accelerate rural industrialisation and modernisation.