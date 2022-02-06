Source: CVR issues 7 700 number plates | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Correspondent

The Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) has issued over 7 000 number plates since the beginning of the ongoing police operation targeting unregistered vehicles.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga told The Sunday Mail that the country now has the capacity to produce 1 500 number plates every week.

Overall, CVR has issued 3 492, followed by Zimpost (2 587) and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (1 680).

“The ministry’s weekly production capacity of 1 500 number plates far outweighs the weekly demand for number plates.

“The ministry will continue to monitor its number plate re-order levels to avoid stock-outs, thus guaranteeing number plates availability on demand.”

To expedite the registration of vehicles, Government had decentralised CVR’s operations countrywide.

“CVR has fully decentralised, hence individual motorists are advised to approach their nearest Zimra and Zimpost for number plates, while CVR will be issuing number plates to corporates, diplomats, Government departments and individuals with lost plates.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently launched an operation targeting unregistered vehicles.

Latest data from the police shows that over 25 000 motorists have been arrested for driving unregistered and unlicensed vehicles since the operation began.

“The ZRP reports that on February 3, 2022, 385 motorists were arrested throughout the country under the ongoing operation against unlicensed, uninsured, unregistered motor vehicles and non-complying public service vehicles.

“The cumulative arrests now stand at 25 179,” said police in a statement.