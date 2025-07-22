Source: CZI, residents petition BCC over tariffs – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO residents and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) have petitioned the local authority over its failure to implement the tariffs for the 2025 budget approved by the Local Government and Public Works minister.

In a letter dated July 18 this year and addressed to Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube, signed by senior lawyer Dumisani Dube, the lawyers indicated that they were under the instruction of their clients to demand the implementation of the tariffs in the budget.

The lawyers also indicated that the minister approved the budget on condition that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) apply the tariffs set by the technical committee.

“Despite this, the City of Bulawayo has failed to implement the approved tariffs and is still using the 2024 tariffs in respect of property taxes and rates,” the petition says.

CZI and residents indicated that they have been instructed to seek legal recourse in the High Court, seeking relief to compel the City of Bulawayo to implement the approved tariffs with immediate effect.

“We have been instructed to seek legal recourse to compel the City of Bulawayo to cease taking any legal action against ratepayers and consumers for non-payment of rates and charges based on the unlawful tariffs, to publish the new tariffs in the Gazette, in at least two local newspapers and on all social media platforms and notify all ratepayers and stakeholders of the new tariffs.

“Take notice that this letter serves as notice of our intention to bring legal action against the City of Bulawayo. Following the receipt of this letter, failure to rectify the above issues within seven days, we will be left with no choice but to enforce our client’s rights at law,” the letter of demand read.

The letter was copied to Local Government and Public Works minister Daniel Garwe, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube, mayor David Colart and several officials.

Council is yet to respond to the letter of demand.

On April 23 this year, Local Government and Public Works secretary John Basera wrote to Dube indicating the ministry’s approval of the 2025 budget for the city council.

“All outstanding audits should be cleared by year-end; hence, council to submit detailed monthly progress reports to this effect and council to put into effect the tariffs that were agreed on by the committee set by the honourable minister, which are, namely, shop and liquor licences, water charges and property rates,” Basera said.

“Council is advised that quarterly monitoring will be conducted to ensure adherence to the budget during the year.”

Stakeholders on July 9 this year issued a formal mandate to engage council officials seeking to compel the Matabeleland Chamber of Industries to act as a collective in all matters concerning engagement of council concerning the review of budget issues.

They also indicated that the mandate will remain valid until the resolution of the matter or until formally revoked in writing by a majority of the undersigned.

“The undersigned stakeholders agree, collectively and proportionally, to indemnify and hold harmless the chamber and its officers acting in good faith under this mandate for liabilities arising directly from authorised actions taken under this mandate, except in cases of gross negligence or wilful misconduct.

“We, the undersigned representatives of the stakeholder organisations listed below, hereby acknowledge, accept and grant the mandate to the Matabeleland Chamber of Industries,” they said.