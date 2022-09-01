Source: Dande Dam gives farmers fresh hope | The Herald

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Construction of Dande Dam is progressing well and thousands of farmers in Guruve and Mbire districts are set to benefit from the irrigation scheme when the dam is complete.

On completion Dande Dam will be the largest water body in Mashonaland Central province, holding 160 million cubic metres of water and will go a long way in assisting the province participate fully in the National Development Strategy One (NDS1) and attainment of Vision 2030 through agriculture, mining and recreation, among others.

National food self-sufficiency is a key goal of the Government’s economic blueprint, which identifies food security and nutrition as key drivers of economic revival.

In an interview, Guruve Rural District Council Engineer Joyline Mandisodza said the dam will provide water to the surrounding communities as well as create jobs for local communities.

“The dam kick started last year. As local authorities we are glad that our area is developed. The dam will provide irrigation and also provides water for household and industrial use in Guruve and Mbire areas.

“It is also going to provide tourism, fishing and food sufficiency in the districts. People are going to benefit a lot. Once this area is irrigated people will get food and their lives will be improved as their hardships are eliminated. School drop outs will be eliminated. The community will also benefit from good food like fish,” she said.

The council is participating at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show to promote development around the dam.

Villagers in the areas also praised the initiative saying it will go a long way in alleviating poverty and hunger in the community, said they are grateful to have a dam which will sustain the families in the community.

Pretty Muchihwa of Mudhindo in Guruve said the project will enable her to make a better living in the society through gardening.

“Water is life hence this project will enable us to earn a living because we can now grow different types of crops which is essential for our living.

“Children can now go to school because we can acquire cash from our produce to send them to school. We are very grateful for the Government on this initiative,” he said.

Mrs Marble Muzanenhamo said the project will help her to do fishing business.

“People who are victims of gender-based violence are the ones who rely on their husbands for survival.

“If you are self-employed you will not get into such troubles. This dam is going to stabilise marriages since no one will depend on each other, but rather people will be helping each other.”

Mr Charles Chamunorwa of Kachuta village in Guruve also stressed that school dropouts, robberies and prostitution will be eliminated following the completion of the dam.

“The reason why people are doing all those evil deeds is poverty. Once the dam is complete people will do farming, fishing and other serious business which generate income in the families,” he said.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said a 200-hectare irrigation scheme will be set up in Guruve. He said a dam is an economic enabler for rural development.

The Second Republic is constructing dams across the country to address water challenges and also climate-proof the agricultural sector which remains the mainstay of the country’s economy.

The project was launched in 2019, but was delayed by intermittent Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

Situated on the Dande River at the boundary of Guruve and Mbire districts, the dam will benefit both districts and will bring relief to wildlife in the Dande South Safari area, where they have been depending on Hangwa (Angwa) River which always dry during the dry season.