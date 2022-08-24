Source: Date set for judge’s son trial – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A TRIAL date has been set for High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze’s son, Munyaradzi, who is being accused of murdering a cellphone dealer in 2020.

Munyaradzi, who is jointly charged with Elvin Dongo Saungweme and Dellon David Balani, appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda yesterday.

The trio, which face a charge of murdering Sipho Milton Ncube in March 2020, will face trial from September 26.