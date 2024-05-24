Source: Dates set for annual Bernard Mizeki pilgrimage -Newsday Zimbabwe

PREPARATIONS for the annual Anglican Church Bernard Mizeki pilgrimage are underway with dates having already been set.

The annual event will be held at the Bernard Mizeki shrine in Marondera from June 14 to 16.

Mizeki was an African Christian missionary and martyr.

Anglican Council of Zimbabwe (ACZ) chairperson and Anglican Diocese of Manicaland Bishop Eric Ruwona confirmed the dates yesterday in an interview with NewsDay.

“We have already started the preparations, at the moment we are not in a position to announce our guest list,” he said.

Last year President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the guest of honour accompanied by several government official.

More than 20 000 pilgrims attended the historic event that commemorates the life of Mizeki who died in 1896.

Mnangagwa, while delivering his speech, declared the shrine a heritage site.

The commemorations boost development in Mashonaland East province.

Last year the church rehabilitated roads leading to the venue, just 15 kilometres from Marondera central business district.

Mizeki was born 1861 in Mamiyeri Mitseka Gwambe in Inhambane, Mozambique.