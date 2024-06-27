Source: Dawn Properties gets ISO recertified –Newsday Zimbabwe

Dawn provides real estate services in property management, valuations, agency and projects in Zimbabwe and the wider region.

REALTOR Dawn Properties Consultancy Private Limited (Dawn) has been recertified with the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems, a globally-recognised standard for quality management.

Dawn provides real estate services in property management, valuations, agency and projects in Zimbabwe and the wider region.

In his remarks at the ISO certification event held in Harare, on Tuesday, Dawn managing director John Ndere said the successful recertification was a clear indication of the organisation’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest levels of quality.

“We are gathered here to celebrate a very big milestone for our firm, the successful recertification of our quality management system, the ISO 9001:2015 standard. This is a significant achievement for our organisation as it demonstrates our continued commitment to maintaining highest standards of quality, customer service and continuous improvement,” he said.

“The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a globally-recognised symbol of excellence, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Ndere mentioned that over the past years since the last certification, the firm had remained steadfast in its pursuit of quality.

“Over the past years since our last certification, we have remained steadfast in our pursuit of quality,” the Dawn boss said.

“We have worked tirelessly to enhance our processes, address any nonconformity and drive innovation throughout the organisation. This recertification is a reflection of those efforts and it validates the robust quality management system we have in place.”

Dawn company secretary Clever Chinoda said the certification cemented the group’s position as a global player.

“Our systems have undergone stringent evaluation on the global stage by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), our international certification body, through our Mauritian partner, AJA,” he said.

“This certification cements our position as a global player, and we are proud to be part of this esteemed group. In this regard, we have been licensed to use the UKAS and AJA logos, respectively, as a sign of quality service.”