DDF staff shortages stall Matobo bridge construction – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

CONSTRUCTION of a bridge across Gonde River in Matobo district, Matabeleland South province, has stalled amid reports of manpower shortages at the District Development Fund (DDF).

The project was launched in 2017 to enable villagers in the area to access health and other services in the district. DDF supervisor for Matobo, Bulilima and Mangwe, Ignitious Msekiwa said the project would be completed next month.

“May I safely announce that Gonde River bridge is still work in progress. We have experienced some challenges in implementation of the project, but we are sure we will be done soon. We have not gone as far as 80% of the project, but our estimated date of completion is before March 31 this year.”

Msekiwa said DDF requires about 40 employees to finish the Gonde piped drift project.

The project employed 16 community workers, who Msekiwa said were not enough to complete the project.

Ward 16 villager Kudakwashe Zulu said the delays in completing the bridge had left them stranded especially during the rainy season.

“Students also fail to cross the river to White Waters primary and secondary schools in Mazhaimbe village,” he said.