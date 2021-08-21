Source: Deceased minor’s hubby (26) faces murder, rape – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TWENTY-SIX-YEAR-OLD Hatirarami Momberume, alias Evans, a Johane Marange Apostolic member, who was recently arrested after his underage wife died during childbirth was yesterday charged with murder and bedding a minor after appearing before a court in Mutare.

Mombeshora was remanded in custody to September 3 for trial with the State arguing that he “had a legal duty as the alleged husband to ensure that such a young child was taken to special health facilities to deliver, realising that there was a real risk or possibility that his conduct by omission might cause the death of Anna Machaya during or after the delivery of the baby.”

He was represented by lawyer Brian Majamanda of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers.

On count one, the court heard that on an unknown date in 2020, Momberume fell in love with Anna Machaya (14) knowing that she was under 16 years and they stayed as husband and wife.

On July 15 this year, she gave birth to a baby boy with the assistance of traditional midwives at a Johanne Marange shrine at Mafararikwa in Bocha after Momberume failed to take her to a recognised medical facility.

Thereafter, she succumbed to labour complications.

Momberume allegedly concealed information about her death and proceeded to bury her without notifying authorities. In order to cover up the offence, the accused and his relatives purported that the person who had died was Memory Machaya born on January 2 1999.

The accused in-laws even tendered a national identity card in the name of Memory Machaya as that of the deceased.

Police investigations later revealed that the person, who was married to the accused, was indeed, Anna and not Memory, as purported.

Memory (22) is alive and is married to one Lameck Makonye alias Sigodhla (54) in Mhondoro.