Source: Delimitation: More concerns flood in –Newsday Zimbabwe

MORE apprehensions over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) preliminary delimitation report presented in Parliament last week keep coming with independent election watchdog, Elections Resource Centre (ERC) raising concerns over the “erroneous methodology” used by the during the delimitation exercise.

Zec’s preliminary report has since been torn apart and dismissed by many critics and the opposition as flawed. Legislators have also demanded sight of the voters role to be used in the forthcoming elections as a yardstick to make an informed assessment of the report.

The ERC said although the commission took the correct procedure in submitting the report, the calculation of allowable variance for the number of registered voters in wards and constituencies was worrying.

“On 26th December 2022, the Zec took a significant step toward fair representation for all Zimbabwean voters by submitting the preliminary delimitation report to the president of Zimbabwe. The preliminary report presents the wards and constituencies as delimited by the Commission during the delimitation exercise,” ERC said in its analysis.

“While the report has generally resulted in a more equitable distribution of voters across the 210 constituencies in Zimbabwe, the ERC notes concerns raised by stakeholders on the report. Main concerns being the calculation of the allowable ‘variance’ for the number of registered voters per constituency and ward.”

The elections watchdog said the “erroneous” methodology used to calculate the variance potentially discredits the delimitation process.

“The underlying principle of the delimitation process is to ensure the equality of the vote. Hence, the ERC urges the commission to address the concerns raised by stakeholders. The failure to adequately address the issues raised may result in the final delimitation report being contested and thus affecting its use for the 2023 harmonised elections,” ERC said.

“A return to the pre-existing 2007/2008 boundaries goes against the principles of the equality of the vote as the boundaries of the current constituencies and wards are grossly unequal.

“Inclusivity and transparency in addressing the concerns raised will ensure buy-in of all relevant stakeholders. Zec is expected to ensure maximum transparency of the procedures and their outcome. This is vital to guarantee the credibility of the electoral process, secure the confidence of the voters and respect the aspirations of the Constitution.”

Last week, the leader of one of the ruling Zanu PF party affiliate, the Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform, Tonderai Chidawa petitioned Parliament to investigate the Zec report.

Some Zec commissioners have, reportedly distanced themselves from the Zec report, raising more eyebrows.

“Given the short-time remaining for the delimitation report to be adopted for the 2023 harmonised elections, ERC calls on all significant stakeholders, in particular the electoral commission, Parliament, and political parties, to step up, address the issues brought up, and carry out their mandates,” ERC added.