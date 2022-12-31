Source: Delimitation report: Parties face-off in Parly -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba

PARLIAMENT has set up an ad hoc committee to consider the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) preliminary delimitation report.

Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba recently presented a preliminary delimitation report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is expected to send the report to Parliament by end of next week.

In a memo dated December 29 written by acting Clerk of Parliament, Hellen Dingane addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda, Senate president Marble Chinomona, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi, deputy President of the Senate, Mike Nyambuya and all members of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders, Dingane sought authority to set up a committee to consider the delimitation report.

“Following the submission of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) delimitation report to His Excellency the President on December 26, 2022, and the expected tabling of the same report to Parliament on January 6, 2023, authority is sought in terms of Standing Rules and Orders Number 25 of the National Assembly and Standing Orders number 24 of the Senate to appoint an ad hoc committee to analytically consider the said report,” Dingane said.

“The proposed members of the ad hoc committee are Pupurai Togarepi, Dexter Nduna, Kenneth Musanhi, Tsitsi Muzenda, Chido Madiwa, David Parirenyatwa, Musa Ncube, Cuthbert Mpame, Chief Siatabwa Siansali, Prince Sibanda, David Tekeshe, Douglas Mwonzora and Anele Ndebele.”

The proposed 13-member committee is dominated by Zanu PF with 10 members.

The MDC-T is represented by its leader Douglas Mwonzora and Anele Dube, with Prince Dubeko Sibanda the sole representative of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Dingane said the report would be tabled in both Houses on January 6, with the ad hoc committee commencing work on January 7.

“The ad hoc committee will present its report findings and recommendations in both Houses on January 13 and (legislators will) debate the Zec report and recommendations from the ad hoc committee on January 17 and 18.

“The report will be presented to the President on January 19,” Dingane said.

Zec has been under attack multiple times from the opposition CCC for presiding over what it claimed is a flawed delimitation process ahead of polls expected next year.