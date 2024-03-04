Source: Deloitte Zim rebrands, promises excellent service –Newsday Zimbabwe

DELOITTE Zimbabwe has rebranded to Axcentium following its exit from Deloitte Africa and Deloitte recently, NewsDay Business can report.

The rebranding announcement was made at a small and intimate internal event last week on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s evolution.

In a statement on Friday, Axcentium management said the entity was set to build on the rich legacy, dating back to 1905 when the firm was established in Bulawayo.

“It represents a new chapter in the organisation’s story. This rebranding is not just a change of name, but a powerful statement of agility, growth and a bold vision for the future,” the statement read in part.

“Unveiled was a name shifting from the tradition of featuring partners’ initials to one that brings together the firm’s aspirations of ascending to great heights and excellence.”

The statement further indicated: “Change is the cornerstone of progress and Axcentium embodies this philosophy wholeheartedly in its charge to combine its wealth of experience and the agility gained as it operates under the new brand.

“The new brand tagline, experience meet agility, signify the company’s dedication to being at the forefront of transformation, continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of its clients and the ever-changing business landscape.

“Positioning itself as an agile, unique, approachable and bold brand, the organisation seeks to redefine the landscape of professional services in Zimbabwe.”

The event, according to the statement, brought together the firm’s employees as key stakeholders of the brand to enable them to mark the new beginning, the first step on an exciting new journey as Axcentium.

“It was a thrilling moment as the room was filled with reflection, excitement and anticipation as everyone enthusiastically embraced the transformative change and the promising future it ushers in for the firm,” it said.

According to managing partner of Axcentium, Charity Mtwazi, the organisation promises the market “unwavering excellence, valuable expertise, leveraging on a wealth of experience as we aim to continue to be at the forefront of professional services”.

The statement said the three Es of excellence, expertise and experience were embedded in the DNA of the firm and logo represented by an abstract E made up of three lines to ensure the promise to the market is always top of mind.

“As Axcentium embarks on this transformative journey, it invites its clients, stakeholders and the wider community to join it in embracing the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. Creating a future that is marked by innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth and being where experience meets agility,” it said.

Deloitte Zimbabwe was under Deloitte Africa, which is a network in about 11 countries mainly in southern Africa and parts of East Africa.