Source: Delta funds solar borehole project -Newsday Zimbabwe

Delta Corporation Limited also facilitated the refurbishment of a classroom block a teacher’s house and ablution facilities at the school.

DELTA Corporation has provided US$10 000 for a solar borehole project to benefit at least 5 000 households in Nyahunda, Bikita, to minimise the risk of cholera.

“This year, Delta Corporation provided US$10 000 for a solar borehole in Nyahunda small-scale farms, Bikita. The borehole will benefit over 5 000 people, including 500 learners of Tagona Secondary and Chitenderano Primary schools,” the company said in a statement.

“In addition, the company refurbished a classroom block, a teacher’s house and ablution facilities for the schoolchildren to the tune of US$15 000 after the buildings’ roofs had been destroyed by the heavy rains that fell across the country in October 2023.”

The beverages manufacturer added: “The project, which was started late last year, is focused on addressing the problem of inadequate water and poor sanitation at Tagona and Chitenderano schools and the community in Nyahunda that will also contribute towards mitigating the spread of the ongoing cholera epidemic.

“The provision of the solarised borehole will alleviate climate change-induced water shortages in rural areas housing some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the country, which has been made possible through a generous grant from Delta.”

Delta Corporation Limited also facilitated the refurbishment of a classroom block, a teacher’s house and ablution facilities at the school.