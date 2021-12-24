Source: Delta vows to meet increased demand – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

DELTA Beverages yesterday said it had enough capacity to meet demand during the festive season despite a recent shortage of some of its products on shop shelves.

The beverage maker admitted early this week that it was facing challenges in importing raw materials.

Bulawayo was the hardest hit, with many supermarkets and retail stores running out of drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Yesterday, Delta Beverages corporate affairs executive Patricia Murambinda said the company would not take advantage of the increased demand to increase prices.

“The company does not adjust prices to take advantage of increased demand during the festive period,” she said. “The company endeavours to generate volumes and achieve economies of scale and prices can never be increased unless they are passed after a justification by increases in cost production.”

Some shops and supermarkets had increased prices to cash in on the shortage of beverages.