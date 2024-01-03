Source: Demand for tougher deforestration laws – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO-BASED environmentalist, Never Bonde has called on the government to enact strict laws that protect trees across Zimbabwe.

Worried that people are failing to plant trees in their respective areas the Isandla Esehle director said the laws could help protect the country’s trees from rampant destruction.

Bonde noted that people were destroying nature instead of conserving it, pointing that this had contributed to climate change.

“Our much concern here is that the climate change is real. We used to receive rain around September and October but now the rains come as late as December which is greatly affecting the country’s farming season. We want to urge politicians to change their attitudes towards climate change,” Bonde said.

He urged government to enact laws which deter random cutting of trees, while encouraging citizens to plant trees where gatherings occur.

“What we have observed is that people are destroying the nature instead of conserving it. We are going to write to the government to enact laws that force people to plant tree where they gather including churches,” he said.

Called on the government to curb the use of wood for fuel and promote alternative sources of energy to combat deforestation, Bonde said Bulawayo needed 15 000 trees which can only be grown by introducing Forest Fund to plant and maintain trees in the city.

Isandla Esihle last month joined the nation in commemorating the National Tree Planting Day by awarding companies and individuals for their outstanding efforts to green the city.