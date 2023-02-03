Source: DeMbare sign Dzvinyai –Newsday Zimbabwe

DeMbare sign Dzvinyai

Donald Dzvinyai

DYNAMOS have added yet another player to their ranks after signing centre-back Donald Dzvinyai from relegated Harare City.

The Harare giants are going through a major overhaul after an exodus of 15 players from their squad last season and they have been on a drive to reinvent themselves.

The 31-year-old joins a host of other newcomers as coach Hebert Maruwa pieces together what will be a new-look side when the season kicks off next month.

So far DeMbare have signed nine players to reinforce their team as they aim to end their trophy drought.

They last won the league title under Kalisto Pasuwa in 2014 and the brief for the new technical team, which also includes Genesis Mangombe and Murape Murape, is to win the championship.

DeMbare beat newboys Sheasham in a friendly match last weekend, with a convincing midfield display but the match exposed a glaring absence of sting in their attack.

The players signed so far are Kelvin and Elvis Moyo, Aurthur Musiyiwa, Tanaka Shandirwa, Jayden Barake, Emmanuel Ziocha, Donald Mudadi, Nyasha Chintuli, Eli Ilunga, Keith Madera and Dzvinyai.

Denver Mukamba is negotiating a contract with the club and has been training with them as he looks to seal a second spell with the Harare giants.

So far, Maruwa has been working on combinations in his team as he seeks to end FC Platinum’s stranglehold on the Castle Lager Premiership.

Last time out, Dynamos ended the season third after losing steam in the home stretch, leading to the axing of Tonderai Ndiraya as head coach.