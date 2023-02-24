Democracy, Security, and Elections in Nigeria and Zimbabwe 

0

Source: Democracy, Security, and Elections in Nigeria and Zimbabwe – New Lines Institute

In this episode of Contours, host Minna Jaffery-Lindemulder speaks with Carolyn Moorman of the New Lines Institute and Kwangu Liwewe of New Lines Magazine about upcoming elections in Nigeria and Zimbabwe. They discuss key domestic security and economic challenges in each country, as well as threats to the elections and to democracy as a whole in the region. This conversation lays out the key players in each election, as well as their possible challenges ahead of Nigerian elections set for Feb. 25 and Zimbabwean elections over the summer.

 

