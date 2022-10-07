Source: Detectives testify in Makore murder case –Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE police investigating officers testified yesterday in the trial of four suspects who allegedly murdered Tapiwa Junior in Murehwa in September 2020 allegedly for ritual purposes.

Detective Inspector Joromia Mudimbu, Detective Constable Cainos Tshuma and Detective Assistant Inspector Andrew Nyarundu told High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi that the accused persons volunteered their statements without being assaulted.

The suspects Tafadzwa Shamba, Tapiwa Makore Senior, Maud Hunidzarira and Thanks Makore are being charged with Tapiwa Junior’s murder.

Prime suspect Shamba is represented by Tinashe Mavhaire and Mutsa Chivandire from Chivandire, Mavhaire and Zintu Law Chambers.

The accused persons’ lawyer had challenged the submission of evidence taken from the indications, warned and cautioned statements, saying they were illegally solicited from them.

Shamba said he was forced to admit to killing Tapiwa Junior after he was tortured.

But Mudimbu told the court that Shamba was never assaulted, or tortured saying he willingly led them to Tapiwa’s remains hidden in a blair toilet at Makore Senior’s house.

Tshuma also said the same.

In his defence, Shamba told the court that the blood samples that were found on his pair of trousers were of a chicken he killed at Makore Senior’s home.

He also told the court that the blood stains on a vest found in his room were menstrual blood that was left by his friend’s girlfriend.

The trial continues today.