Source: Dethroned ‘Chief’ Katerere faces arrest –Newsday Zimbabwe

DETHRONED Chief Katerere is facing arrest for defying a High Court order after allegedly carrying out the duties of a traditional leader despite Mutare judge Justice Isaac Muzenda declaring Alexio Nyamhute’s appointment unlawful and invalid.

The judge said the appointment violated the dynasty succession principles which required the involvement of spirit mediums.

Nyamhute was dethroned early this month but is reportedly at the centre of a storm as he is continuing with his duties and still summoning villagers to the chief’s kraal.

“It is very unfortunate that Nyamhute is continuing to be introduced as chief, defying a High Court order and they have the judgment,” sources said.

The sources said the family had already started processes to have Nyamhute arrested for the misconduct.

“There are necessary steps which are being taken. He can be arrested if he continues to wear that Chief Katerere badge and if he continues to carry on duty as Chief Katerere,” they said.

Kasima yesterday refused to comment on the matter only saying the allegations are false.

Nyamhute was appointed Chief Katerere in 2023 following the death of then substantive chief in 2017.

He took over from Clepaten Chifodya, who had been acting Chief Katerere since 2018.

Nyamhute’s appointment was challenged by Pius Mupunwa, a village head under Chief Katerere and a member of Dembetembe royal family.

Mupunwa claimed that a fact-finding commission set up by government disregarded the sacred role of masvikiro (spirit mediums) in Hwesa or Katerere traditional culture.

He told the court that according to the Hwesa culture, the spirit mediums are the ones that choose a chief.

In his ruling, Muzenda said the appointment of Chief Katerere should be set aside and a vacancy be declared by government.

The judge called on government to convene a fresh meeting of the Provincial Chiefs’ Assembly to consider and make recommendations to it on the resolution of the dispute arising from the appointment of Chief Katerere.

Justice Muzenda said the recommendations should be submitted to the President so that the matter can be resolved.