Source: Dethroned Chief Ndiweni wades into headmanship wrangle – The Southern Eye

DETHRONED Ntabazinduna chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has claimed that there are plans to appoint a new headman in Ntabazinduna because the current headman, Mathilika Khumalo, is illegitimate.

The Ntabazinduna headmanship wrangle has dragged for years, resulting in government withholding allowances for Khumalo.

In a circular addressed to the Matabeleland North provincial coordinator and the district development co-ordinator for Umguza, Ndiweni said a traditional leaders’ meeting, which took place on October 30 had resolved that the authority of the current headman be revoked.

“The village heads and Inkosi Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni were unanimous on the view that a “crisis of credibility” had arisen in the headman position both from within the traditional leaders of Ntabazinduna and from within the people of Ntabazinduna thus causing unnecessary tensions within the community,” Ndiweni said.

“The meeting was unanimous on the view that this “crisis of credibility” must be most urgently addressed and taken control of for the well-being of the community at large in Ntabazinduna.”

Ndiweni said in that light he was exercising his authority enshrined in the Traditional Leaders Act.

“The Khumalo headmanship will be fully heard and resolved on the return of Inkosi Nhlanhlayamagwe Ndiweni. Mathilika Khumalo is not being suspended or being placed in procedure as contained in the Traditional Leaders Act.

“However, in accordance with the provisions contained in the Traditional Leaders Act Part II, ‘All’ power and authority that have been delegated to Mathilika Khumalo are hereby revoked with effect from Sunday 30th October 2022, at 10:00 am.”

Ndiweni said in that regard, Khumalo remained a headman in name with no power or authority to carry out headman duties.

“The removal of all power and authority of a headman from Mathilika Khumalo is necessary so that the playing field is equal between the house of Mathilika Khumalo and the house of Zwelibanzi Khumalo.

“With respect to the duties and responsibilities that used to be done by Mathilika Khumalo, they will be shared among the three village heads that already constitute the Ntabazinduna Traditional Court and Inkosi Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni’s advisory committee.”

In response, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo, however, said the circular was null and void because Ndiweni was no longer a chief.

“Nhlanhlayamangwe is no longer a chief, his brother will be coming to be appointed by the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa). He has no power at all. He was recalled by the President,” Moyo said.