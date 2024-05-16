Source: Diamond thieves nabbed after spending spree –Newsday Zimbabwe

FIVE suspected diamond thieves went on a spending spree and one of them lost US$2 000 of his share at a soccer bet in Harare.

This emerged at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday when the suspects appeared before Harare Provincial Magistrate Apollonia Marutya yesterday.

Marutya remanded the suspects Silas Chirume (54), Edward Jacob Gunda (62), Maison Phiri (37), Steven Wahita (56) and Isaac Muripa (37) to June 14 on US$150 bail each.

Chirume is employed as a diamond inspector at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

Phiri is a diamond evaluator at the MMCZ, while Gunda is an assistant security manager at Anjin Investments offices at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport in Harare.

Wahita is a security supervisor at Anjin Investments stationed at RGM International Airport, while Muripa is a detective constable attached to the same airport.

According to the State, on April 17, 2024 at around 9am, Anjin undertook a diamond packing exercise in preparation for shipping to a company called Erleen Gold Trading DMCC Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

During packing, personnel from Anjin, Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, an officer from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit, Harare and the customer, Paolo Persico, representing Erleen Gold Trading DMCC Dubai, were present.

Prosecutor Chyvonne Nhira said MMCZ was notified of some missing diamonds and the matter was reported to police.

It is alleged that detectives from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit Harare reviewed CCTv camera footage at Anjin’s offices at the airport to establish what happened during the packing exercise.

The footage exposed Chirume picking a parcel containing the diamonds, and placing it in his right trousers pocket.

On his arrest, he told the police that they got US$4 000 each after they sold their loot to one Boss Guzu for US$20 000.

Chirume led the police to the recovery of a silver Honda Fit which he bought for US$3 200 from his share.

The other accused persons were arrested on separate occasions.

Phiri told the police that he used part of his share to pay school fees for his children.

Gunda lost US$2 000 of his share at a soccer bet and used US$1 700 to pay school fees.

The diamonds were valued at approximately US$31 010,53 and only US$1 000 was recovered.