Did Zimbabwe send a delegation of 7 athletes and 67 officials to the Olympic Games in Paris?

Zimbabwe made headlines after reports surfaced that the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) had sent a delegation of 74 individuals to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, with only 7 of them being athletes.

The reports revealed that the majority of the delegation consisted of government officials, such as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

He and his wife chartered a luxurious Dassault Falcon X8 jet for the trip, which reportedly cost US$11,000 per hour.

Out of the total delegation, 64 officials were part of the group that travelled to Paris as part of the Zimbabwean team.

However, ZOC President Thabani Gonye refuted claims of sending 74 people to Paris, stating that the delegation actually comprised 17 individuals.

This included seven athletes and eight officials, with Gonye and ZOC’s Chief Executive Officer, Marlene Chiedza Gadzirayi, being the only non-technical officials.

“We are aware, though, that there are many other technical officials and dignitaries invited to the games directly to officiate and as guests, and many other hundreds of Zimbabweans in Paris in various capacities, some to support our team at the Games, who, as ZOC, we can’t account for and comment on,” Gonye said, as quoted by Chronicles Zimbabwe.

“These are not part of Team Zimbabwe’s delegation but Zimbabweans are all welcome and free to cheer our athletes on.”

Below is the full list of Team Zimbabwe’s delegation for the 2024 Olympic Games:

Athletes:

Isaac Mpofu, Rutendo Nyahora – marathon

Stephen Cox – rowing

Tapiwa Makarawu, Makanakaishe Charamba – 200m sprint

Denilson Cyprianos – swimming 200m backstroke

Paige van Der Westhuizen – swimming 100m freestyle

Technical officials:

Chef de mission – Ringisai Mapondera

Admin and welfare – Sipiwe Nyamande

Physiotherapist – Abigail Mnikwa

Track & Field coach – Henry Tabarie

Marathon coach – Benson Chauke

Swimming coach – Masi Takaedza

Rowing coach – Franz Infield

Rowing manager – Andrew Lorimer

ZOC Officials:

President – Thabani Gonye

CEO – Marlene Gadzirayi