Die is cast as Chiwandire pledges fireworks tonight

KUDAKWASHE “Take Money” Chiwandire

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

KUDAKWASHE “Take Money” Chiwandire is carrying 900 grammes less than her challenger Zulina Munoz.

But the 27-year-old says that won’t affect her in any way ahead of her World Boxing Council super-bantamweight interim title defence against the Mexican boxer at the Harare International Conference Centre tonight.

This is the biggest boxing event ever to be staged in Zimbabwe and Chiwandire knows the significance of the bout.

She is guaranteed a cool US$20 000 purse money in a night a capacity crowd is expected at the HICC.

There is more at stake in this fight with supervisor and WBC vice-president, Houichi Houcine, confirming the winner of this bout will become a mandatory challenger for the main belt.

It will be a dream for Chiwandire to contest for the WBC belt.

But everything will depend on how she fares against the vastly experienced Munoz tonight.

It’s a fight that has been dubbed by Houichi “experience versus determination”.

The 35-year-old Munoz has over 65 fights under her belt and has been a world champion for five times.

On the other hand, Chiwandire has only eight bouts. But the Zimbabwean is a determined lot.

“I am aware of the expansive experience that Munoz is carrying. But I am not reading much into that. It’s not a problem that she has been there before me. That doesn’t mean she beats everyone who comes her way,” said Chiwandire.

“She is also carrying more weight than me. Ordinarily, that should be negative on my part but I won’t stress over that. We are both within the stipulated weight.

“I have the belt in my locker and it has to remain in Zimbabwe.

“I am going to fight hard for the flag and the badge that I am identified with.

“The Government has shown faith in me and I cannot afford to disappoint the people of Zimbabwe. I am going all the way.

“I know for sure the bout will be very tough but I know for sure as well that I will throw my body on the line for the sake of my flag.

“I know what is at stake and I know what I need to do to claim the fight. People should expect fireworks. I am more than ready to defend my territory. This is the first time that a WBC fight is happening in Zimbabwe and I can’t spoil it.”

Legendary Mbare-born former flyweight Commonwealth champion Alfonso”Mosquito” Zvenyika will, however, not be part of the action after his exhibition three-round match against Spencer Matsangura was scrapped yesterday.

The rest of the undercard, including the national championship between Tinashe Mwadziwana and Jeremiah Mhere, will go ahead though.

With excitement building ahead of the historic night, several individuals and corporates have pledged more support for Chiwandire.

Mighty Warriors manager Tafadzwa Bhasera urged female footballers to go in their numbers to support their fellow female sportsperson.

“We are extremely happy as women that one of our own is raising the country’s flag high. We are happy to see that happening in the field of boxing.

“We will go in our numbers to watch her in action against Munoz,” she said.

“Kuda Chiwandire is a talented boxer and we are very confident she will conquer.

“We will obviously be singing in her corner for the rest of the night.

“She should know that we are all behind her and her victory is our victory as well.”

Zororo Phumulani, which is powered by Doves Zimbabwe, has also pledged a further US$1 000 should Chiwandire come out victorious in this bout.

She will get half the amount in the event of a loss. In a statement, the company’s managing director, Oliver Mufudze, said his organisation has taken the decision out of their need to motivate Chiwandire.

“As Zororo-Phumulani, we are proudly behind the current WBC Champion Kudakwashe Chiwandire as she defends her title against Mexico’s Zulina Munoz.

“The relationship between the company and Chiwandire was first initiated when Zororo Phumulani came to the rescue of the boxer by providing her with air tickets to Zambia where she defeated Catherine Phiri to become the WBC Interim Super-bantamweight Champion earlier this year,” he said.

“In August the champion was in South Africa for a training camp and Zororo Phumulani also came on board by giving her a red carpet welcome.

“Zororo-Phumulani would also want to take this opportunity to wish Kudakwashe Chiwandire all the best in her title fight and the company has pledged US$1 000 to the champion if she retains her title.

“If she fails to do so, the company has also pledged US$500.”

The national netball team, the Gems, management has also reaffirmed their support for Chiwandire.

Tickets for the fight are already selling fast with the promoters of the bout, Delta Force Academy, expressing satisfaction over the manner in which the generality of Zimbabweans have responded to their calls to attend the big fight tonight.