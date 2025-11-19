Global agriculture has suffered losses of more than US$3.26 trillion over the past three decades due to disasters, a new report from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has revealed. The agency says the scale of damage, from failed cereal harvests to shrinking fisheries, poses a growing threat to global food security.

According to the FAO, disasters caused an average of US$99 billion in agricultural losses annually between 1991 and 2023. Cereal crops were the hardest hit, with an estimated 4.6 billion tonnes lost, followed by 2.8 billion tonnes of fruits and vegetables, and 900 million tonnes of meat and dairy.

“Africa is estimated to bear the highest relative burden at 7.4 percent of agricultural gross domestic product (GDP) despite lower absolute losses,” the report says. It adds that lower-middle-income countries face the greatest pressure, with losses equivalent to 5 percent of agricultural GDP.

The FAO warns that the impact of these losses is already visible in global food availability. Reduced production corresponds to a decline of around 320 kilocalories per person per day. “Iron losses correspond to 60 percent of requirements for men and critical shortfalls in essential vitamins and minerals that have the potential to disproportionately affect vulnerable populations,” the report states.

The analysis goes beyond crops and livestock. The FAO notes that marine systems are also being hit hard, yet losses in fisheries and aquaculture often go unreported despite supporting 500 million livelihoods.

“Marine heatwaves alone are estimated to have caused US$6.6 billion in fisheries losses from 1985 to 2022, with 15 percent of global fisheries affected and production losses exceeding 5.6 million tonnes,” the report says.

The FAO warns that disaster impacts are long-lasting, calling for better tools to measure both direct and indirect effects on ecosystems, vulnerable communities and markets.

“Disaster impacts on agriculture extend far beyond immediate production losses to include infrastructure damage, market disruptions, financial system failures and ecosystem service degradation that can persist for years after initial events,” it says.

The report highlights the growing role of technology—including artificial intelligence—in helping farmers and governments prepare and respond. “Digital technologies and tools are revolutionising risk monitoring in agriculture. Advanced analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) now deliver integrated hyperlocal, real-time and actionable risk information,” the FAO says.

It adds that digital systems can strengthen early-warning mechanisms, guide anticipatory action and support tools such as agricultural insurance and social protection programmes. However, the FAO stresses that technology alone is not enough.

“Digital transformation succeeds when innovation is matched with sustained investment in capacity development, institutional strengthening and enabling infrastructure,” it says, adding that solutions must be adapted to local needs. “Digital solutions are most effective when they are co-designed with the communities they are supposed to serve. Evidence shows that human-centred approaches significantly boost adoption.”

The FAO also noted that long-term resilience will depend on collaboration and tailored approaches. “Tailoring tools to local conditions and fostering collaboration across government, research, the private sector, civil society, and farming communities ensures scalable, interoperable and sustainable impacts,” the report says.