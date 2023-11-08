Source: Dismantle systems that benefit from the climate crisis -ActionAid
By Ndatenda Njanike
The call was made on Friday last week during ActionAid’s 20th anniversary celebrations held in Harare.
In his speech during the celebrations, ActionAid Secretary General, Arthur Larok stated that politics and economics have been the major drivers of the global climate crisis.
“Climate Justice is the answer and to achieve this we must dismantle the system; the system that benefits from this crisis, the system that puts profit ahead of people, the system that extracts indiscriminately, the system that devalues more than half of the world population, a system that believes that some lives are more important than others.
“ If you do an analysis on why there is a crisis, you will realize that it is the politics and economics that is driving that,” said Larok
ActionAid Zimbabwe Country Director, Joy Mabenge also echoed the same sentiments.
“The world is in multiple crises and we are not spared. Our Systems change for climate justice work recognises the deteriorating climate situation and its impact on human life and the environment and especially amongst the marginalised groups.
“There is a need to have systems change the approach to the climate crisis through the banks re-directing their finances towards the feminist, green, just alternatives to agriculture through agroecology and fossil fuel through renewable energy,” said Mabenge.
