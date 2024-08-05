Source: Divisions rock Zanu PF. . .commissar says time for slogans over –Newsday Zimbabwe

Addressing party members recently in Manicaland, Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha said party members were prioritising personal ambitions over party loyalty.

ZANU PF party has publicly admitted that there are deep-rooted internal divisions within its ranks saying the conflicts are threatening its stability and effectiveness.

“What you don’t know is that CCC [Citizens Coalition for Change] is not the enemy but the enemy behind the party. The enemy is America and its friends. They will be watching and waiting for us to fight. They celebrate when we fight,” Machacha said.

“That is why we have divisions and some fights, Zanu PF fails to win resoundingly due to the divisions that we would have created. Currently, the opposition is dead, we don’t know if it will resurrect, the only problem that is left is the division among us.

“We divide each other because we are greedy for positions. We are now diverting our attention only focusing on power. You now prefer to be independent candidates at the expense of the party. Some of you here have rebelled while others were bribed,” Machacha said.

He urged members to adhere to the party’s constitution and support elected candidates.

“The primary elections ended last year, but we still have some people who are still trying to be elected after losing elections. Those people are busy disrupting the constituencies. We are not going to tolerate indiscipline and we are going to call all those culprits to a hearing and then suspend them,” he said.

Machacha yesterday told NewsDay that they are defeated candidates who are refusing to concede, pushing to reclaim influence and stirring unrest within party ranks.

“If one loses the primary elections, he or she continues to try to get a position. I was referring to those members who lost who are failing to cooperate when elections are over; I am referring to the primaries. It should not be like that,” he said.

The Zanu PF primary elections in 2023 were marred by chaotic scenes among them rigging and bribing allegations by candidates with the shadowy Forever Associates Zimbabwe accused of tilting the scale in favour of its preferred candidates.

Zanu PF has been plagued by internal conflicts and power struggles throughout its history.

Mnangagwa last month announced that he would leave office at the end of his constitutionally mandated two terms in 2028 at a time when his close allies were pushing for the third term bid.

It is reported that Mnangagwa’s deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, is also eyeing the presidency, but has not spoken about his ambitions.

In Chinhoyi yesterday, Zanu PF Mashonaland West Province members joined the 2030 bandwagon, endorsing Mnangagwa as their leader, although the call was met with a muted response from supporters.

Speaking during an inter-district meeting held at Chinhoyi University of Technology, provincial youth leader Tapiwa Masendu started the ball rolling with the slogan ‘President Mnangagwa will be there in 2028’ and added that ‘he will be in office not just alive’. Masendu was followed by the provincial women’s league chairperson Constance Shamu who said the league had since endorsed Mnangagwa to go beyond 2028.

War Veterans provincial chairperson Happison Muchechetere and provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka joined the chorus that was clearly met with mixed feelings until Masendu asked the delegates why people were not enthusiastic about the idea.

“I am not hearing you [your response] but know that he will be in office not just to be around,” Masendu reminded the passive crowd.

Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha rebuked the members saying slogans will not change things as they are out of season.

“Slogans don’t really change anything because it’s not time for slogans, it is time for all members to deliver on the election promises,” Machacha said.

“This is the time to help build the economy, all hands should be on deck to increase production otherwise people will reject us in the next election.”