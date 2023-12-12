Source: Do more on HIV prevention: Govt urged -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT’S progress in HIV prevention is being stalled by its failure to effectively counter anti-rights narratives, an HIV Prevention and Accountability report has said.

Zimbabwe has been applauded for making progress in several areas of HIV prevention with the number of new infections decreasing to 7% between 2020 and 2022. The country has also recorded 73% fewer HIV infections reported among children between 2010 and 2022.

However, commenting on the report, Lois Chingandu, the director of external relations at Frontline Aids, who produced the report, said more investments into HIV prevention methods were needed to end Aids by 2030.

“It is important that countries do more when it comes to investing in HIV prevention methods, and also show stronger leadership in countering anti-rights narratives within their countries.

“Well-funded and highly organised movements are promoting anti-gender and anti-LGBTQ+ narratives which have resulted in seven out of the 10 countries we have recently analysed criminalising people who engage in same-sex sexual acts,” she said.

Chingandu said barriers to HIV prevention still subsisted in Zimbabwe.

“Today’s reports highlight the need for further investment to prevent HIV, but also the need for much stronger leadership when it comes to countering anti-rights narratives if the global community is to strengthen and progress the HIV response across these nations,” she said.

Chingandu said it was vital for Zimbabwe to increase domestic funding, repeal the “Patriot Act”, while providing a steadier political environment for the country to make further progress in the area of HIV prevention and get close to meeting its 2025 HIV infection targets.

Frontline Aids chairperson Nana Poku said even though several strides had been made, there was need for more action to avoid a lackadaisical approach in dealing with HIV and Aids.

“Today’s landmark report shows that while governments across Africa and in India have made important steps towards reducing the number of people newly acquiring HIV, much more can and needs to be done in the fight against HIV,” Poku said.

“Our reports highlight that all nine of the African countries analysed are presently failing to meet the target of spending 15% of their national budgets on health, as outlined in the 2001 Abuja Declaration.

“With effective tools and approaches to prevent HIV, including exciting new prevention technologies, it is vital that governments take the requisite steps in order to stop more people from acquiring HIV around the world.”

Frontline Aids recently developed a monitoring and evaluation framework while actively working on establishing a national digital health strategy. The organisation is also taking steps to close the gap in service coverage for adolescent girls and young women and adolescent boys and young men through public (social) contracting.