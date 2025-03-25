Source: Do not distort our history: Ex-Rhodesian cop – The Southern Eye

A FORMER Rhodesian policeman, who also served in independent Zimbabwe, has appealed to the education sector to refrain from manipulating historical events and figures to suit particular agendas.

Speaking to Southern Eye, Limon Ngirazi said the history being taught in schools had omitted a lot of events that took place before this country was named Zimbabwe.

He started working as a policeman in Rhodesia in November 1978 as a constable.

“The history has been omitted that in 1979 this nation was once called Zimbabwe Rhodesia and Abel Muzorewa was the first black prime minister for about six months governing with the whites,” he said.

Ngirazi said it was very sad that in the education sector, they had omitted such a historical event.

“During my time working as a police officer in Rhodesia, I was assigned to be a flag man due to my height. I spent much of my time working at Cecil Square as a flag man,” he said.

Ngirazi said the omission of such history was a grave mistake, adding that there was need to include all historical events for the benefit of the youth who should have full knowledge of their country.

“There is a need to restore the real events which occurred during the formation of Zimbabwe as most of the history neglects to state that there was once a State called Zimbabwe Rhodesia in 1979 which was formed while some African nationalists deny being part of it because they continued with the liberation struggle,” he said.

Ngirozi said Muzorewa became prime minister after he won in elections against the whites led by Ian Smith.

“Muzorewa was a leader of a political party called United African National Council and a United Methodist Church bishop,” he said.

Ngirazi said the omission of such historical events raised questions about the motives of the educators and government.