Source: Domboshava armed robber gunned down, 2 nabbed –Newsday Zimbabwe

Arrested

POLICE have arrested two suspected armed robbers, while one was shot during arrest and succumbed to the injuries in hospital.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Kenneth Chiputura (50) and Jaison Munyapa (18) in connection with a series of armed robberies which occurred between May 31 and July 23, 2024, in Harare.

He said the other suspect, Raymond Mugabe (39), died upon admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals following a shootout with detectives in Domboshava.

Nyathi said last Friday, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, arrested Kenneth Chiputura at his residence in Nhamburo village, Chinamhora, Domboshava, after receiving information linking him to robberies that took place in Mandara.

Chiputura’s arrest led to the recovery of a bullet proof vest and 40 Chinese yuan.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Jaison Munyapa on Saturday. He was found in possession of a CZ 75 SP-01 pistol and a Retay air gun.

Raymond Mugabe, who was implicated in the robberies, was shot by detectives during a shootout as the suspect exchanged gunshots with detectives while hiding in a house in Dzorwa village in Chinamhora, Domboshava.

A CZ P-07 pistol, a .44 Magnum revolver, a Grand Power 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, 8x9mm magazines, 1 000x9mm live rounds, 28x.303 live rounds and 9xMagnum rounds were recovered at the scene.

The three are linked to two armed robbery cases, including the one which occurred on May 31 at a house along Ruwanga Road in Mandara, Harare, where US$15 000, four firearms and jewellery were stolen and another robbery which occurred on July 23 at a house along Duiker Street in Mandara again, where US$1 000 and valuables worth US$1 000 were stolen.

“Investigations are in progress to arrest the outstanding suspects only identified as Blessing and Mavhunga as well as recover stolen property and identify additional cases linked to the suspects,” Nyathi said.