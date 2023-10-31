Source: Don’t detain the court, magistrate warns Katsimberis lawyer –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE magistrate Vongai Guwuriro has warned property developer George Katsimberis’ lawyer against detaining the court with several requests before his application for referral of his trial matter to the Constitutional Court is completed.

Guwuriro made the remarks today while responding to requests by Katsimberis’ lawyer Tino Chinyoka for the court to help his client access some missing information required in his application for referral to the ConCourt.

The lawyer wanted information on the matter which was presided over by magistrate Letween Rwodzi who has since recused herself from the trial.

“We need a complete record. The clerk of court must search the missing part of the record. If the record cannot be found, he must for look for the recordings and reconstruct,” Chinyoka told the magistrate.

But the State represented by prosecutor Michael Reza advised Chinyoka to approach the superior court for recourse. Chinyoka, however, disputed claims that he was making a fresh application, saying he was simply requesting a complete record of the transcript.

But the magistrate said the requests were delaying the matter.

“I will not agree for you to detain the court on an application for referral to ConCourt. This application for referral should proceed,” Guwuriro said, urging the lawyer to approach magistrate Rwodzi for the missing information.

The application for referral to the ConCourt then commenced with Katsimberis testifying.