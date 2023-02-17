Source: Don’t sell your birthright, ED exhorts media –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday warned journalists against “selling their motherland for little pieces of silver” ahead of this year’s general elections.

Speaking during the burial of former Cabinet minister Christopher Mushohwe at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Mnangagwa said the media has a significant role to play during and after elections.

“This is the only Zimbabwe we have; this is our motherland and media practitioners must never sell our birthright for a few pieces of silver,” he said.

Mushowe once served as Information minister under the late former President Robert Mugabe’s administration.

“As Information and Publicity minister, the late Mushohwe encouraged a media fraternity that was united by national interest. As we accelerate our national socio-economic development and more immediately, prepare for the upcoming harmonised general elections, I call upon the media to be responsible and always seek to unite the people of our great country.

Mnangagwa also described Mushohwe as a dedicated civil servant and urged government employees to emulate his work ethic.

“Our public servants must, therefore, be accountable to the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe. The basic values and principles that govern public administration, including high standards of professional ethics, probity as well as efficient and economical use of State resources must be promoted for the realisation of Vision 2030 and ultimately improving the quality of our people,” he said.

Mushohwe died on Monday aged 69 following a long illness

At the time of his death, he was the executive director of government scholarships.

He is survived by wife Penelope Batsirai and eight children.