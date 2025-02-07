Double life sentences each for murderers

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

High Court Judge Pisirai Kwenda has sentenced two men to double life imprisonment after they were found guilty of murdering two people in Mbizo on the night of May 16, 2023.

The duo, Edson Matarise from Gwetu Village under Chief Malisa in Silobela and Nyashadzashe Nyahuma from Chief Chirumhanzu, Mvuma, waylaid victims as they returned home at night.

They attacked and killed Lovemore Marume and Chipo Gobiye near Ruvimbo Primary School.

Justice Kwenda, presiding over the case while the High Court was on circuit in Gokwe, found the two guilty of two counts of murder with actual intent. The third accused, Edmore Mpande, was acquitted.

During sentencing, Justice Kwenda said the murders were premeditated crimes and the State had proven that Matarise and Nyahuma intended to kill the victims who tried to flee during the attack.

“As the State has rightly pointed out, this was a gruesome murder which befits the sentence of life imprisonment. Had the death penalty still been operational, this would be a case that attracts the death penalty. The likes of such accused persons should be put away for life to protect the public,” Justice Kwenda said.

Prosecutor Mr Salome Mavunganidze detailed the events of the night in question. Around 8:30pm, Marume was walking home from a nearby tuck shop where he had collected his public address (PA) system hired by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

As he approached Ruvimbo Primary School, the accused, along with accomplices Innocent Maketo and Caswell Dzingirai, who remain at large, confronted Marume and demanded his belongings.

When he refused, Matarise stabbed him multiple times in the back and chest, leading to his death.

The assailants then searched Marume, stole a Techno cellphone, a black amplifier, a brown wallet, and US$50 in cash. Matarise took the cell phone, while the others divided the remaining items among themselves.

On the second count, the two murdered Gobiye after she attempted to restrain them from attacking Marume.

They attacked her while walking with Kimberly Bhuka towards Mbizo 4. Gobiye’s body was discovered the next morning by Martha Kalulu, who reported the incident to the police.

A post-mortem examination conducted on both victims confirmed they succumbed to injuries sustained during the attacks.