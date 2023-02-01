Source: Driver flees fatal accident scene –Newsday Zimbabwe

File pic: Accident scene

MIDLANDS police have launched a manhunt for a driver who on Sunday fled from an accident scene where one person died.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the accident occurred on a road linking Masase area and Mpesi business centre in Zvishavane.

“It is alleged that the driver, Tamuka Zhou, was driving a white Nissan Atlas truck from Masase to Mpesi business centre with five passengers on board. On approaching Nyororo Bridge near Mpesi, he failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle veered off the road before overturning. The driver disappeared after the accident and his whereabouts are unknown,” Mahoko said.

He said Zvishavane traffic police have since launched an investigation into the accident.

Mahoko said one passenger, Elvin Zhou (22) of Kuvengwa village, died upon admission at Masase Mission Hospital.