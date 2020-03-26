Drought and despair in Zimbabwe 

The health of the children, especially baby Junior, is a constant source of stress for the family, especially his mother Michelle.

“I was pained when I found out he was underweight. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t expecting my child to be underweight because I was breastfeeding him. The nurses said the child was underweight because he wasn’t having enough food and they recommended I give him porridge with peanut butter.”



Nine-month-old Junior is malnourished for his age, but is getting the help he needs.

Photo: Sacha Myers/Save the Children

How supporters are helping them survive

Generous Save the Children donors are supporting these families in Zimbabwe hardest hit by the drought to get them through the lean season.

Ruth receives $51 USD each month to buy food and other essential items for her extended family. She says the cash grant is the only thing helping her family to survive. It’s helping them buy supplies for Junior so he can put on weight and develop into healthy toddlerhood.