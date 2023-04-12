Drug abuse fight escalates 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, addresses journalists at the post-Cabinet briefing at her Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

THE drug and substance abuse menace has been elevated to a National Committee which will involve other stakeholders, as the Government seeks to deal with the scourge decisively just as it did with Covid-19, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, has said.

The composition and terms of reference of the National Committee will be announced soon.

This comes as 6 156 people have been arrested for drug abuse-related crimes, with large quantities of different types of drugs and substances being recovered in recent weeks during raids to combat the scourge.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet received and considered an update on drug and substance abuse among children, youths and the general population, presented Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima.

“The nation is being advised that Cabinet is deeply concerned about the increase in drugs and substance abuse, which poses a danger to family life and society,” she said.

“The Drug and Substance Abuse Unit within the Department of Social Welfare in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has since been strengthened for effective co-ordination and programming of activities on curbing drug and substance abuse.

“The Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Drug and Substance Abuse technical officers are continuously being trained on curbing drug and substance abuse by the Government with support from the World Health Organisation.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said in terms of supply reduction, the Inter-Ministerial Task Force is conducting surveillance activities across the country leading to the arrest and prosecution of 6 156 accused persons.

Under the Operation Clean Up Zimbabwe Campaign, the Inter-Ministerial Task Force recovered large quantities of dangerous drugs and substances comprising crystal meth, cocaine, ecstasy, dagga, broncleer, Histalix and Benylyn.

Several Anti-Drug Abuse Awareness Campaigns are being conducted across the country.

“Demand reduction activities are being ramped up across various platforms such as the Zimbabwe agricultural shows, primary and secondary school events at growth points, in universities, colleges and online programmes on various television and radio stations across the country,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

“In terms of treatment and rehabilitation, the Inter-Ministerial Task Force is making strides in the control of adverse effects of drug and substance abuse.

“Regarding the provision of psycho-social support, community and social re-integration, efforts are currently ongoing in district offices.

“The nation is being informed that more rehabilitation centres for victims of drug and substance abused are being set up in major cities and towns in order to relieve pressure from existing institutions.”

Concurrently, steps are being taken to mobilise the whole of society from the family unit to villages, headmen and chiefs, religious organisations, schools, law enforcement agencies, prisons, youth skills training institutions as well as health centres, in order to achieve the much-needed traction in tackling the drug and substance abuse scourge.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet also resolved to adequately equip youth training centres and to revive the broader National Youth Service Programme, in order to develop youths into productive citizens.

Youth empowerment would be enhanced through information communication technology (ICT) skills training, among other skills that are essential in running projects for self and household sustenance.

“The nation is further being informed that dangerous drug and substance suppliers will be tracked down and prosecuted, with deterrent sentences set to be introduced.

“Culprits will be named and shamed. More patrols will be mounted to curb the sale of dangerous drugs and substances, while liquor outlet owners will be required to operate within stipulated business hours,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Surveillance is being enhanced at all ports of entry and exit with personnel being trained in order to effectively detect the trafficking of dangerous drugs and substances.”

Meanwhile, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo also briefed Cabinet on this year’s Children’s Party and Independence Day celebrations set for April 17 and 18 respectively.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the national fabric was now available in Mashonaland Central Province from the Offices of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development in Bindura and the following districts: Mazowe, Centenary, Shamva, Mt Darwin, Rushinga and Bindura.

She also said Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe briefed Cabinet on some 100-Day Cycle projects that include the development of the eternal independence flame at the Harare Kopje National Monument, which is in progress.