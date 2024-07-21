Source: Drug culture alien to Zim — President . . .Entrepreneurship, self-sufficiency to be promoted in schools | The Sunday Mail

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga receives a warm embrace from President Daniel Ortega Saavedra of Nicaragua at the 45th Sandinista Revolution anniversary in Managua, Nicaragua. — Picture: Mukudzei Chingwere

Mukudzei Chingwere in MANAGUA, Nicaragua

ZIMBABWE, under the capable leadership of President Mnangagwa, is seized with creating an environment that enables all Zimbabweans to thrive, a duty all revolutionary parties should take up to ensure prosperity and an improvement in people’s standards of living.

This was said by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga while addressing Nicaragua’s 45th Sandinista Revolution (national independence) anniversary commemorations at the Plaza of the Revolution here.

VP Chiwenga, who was representing President Mnangagwa, gave a detailed account of Nicaragua’s tortuous journey towards independence from colonial subjugation.

In an off-the-cuff address, he spoke in detail about Nicaragua’s 20th century heroes, who inspired later generations of the 1960s into waging a successful war of liberation, just as was the case with Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa, he said, has taken it upon himself to complete the mission of the liberation struggle through delivering economic development.

“I am here on behalf of my President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and, as you mark 45 years of this great revolution, we join you in this celebration,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Our parties were formed almost at the same time; we fought a bitter armed struggle together whilst we were miles apart; you got your independence in 1979 and we got ours in 1980. We should march forward together. Yes, we are under coercive sanctions by some Western imperial powers, but that should not distract us from developing our two countries for the benefit of our people.

“We ask that these coercive measures be removed because they do not serve anyone.”

Earlier in the day, VP Chiwenga laid a wreath at the Commander Carlos Fonseca Amador National Hero Memorial.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: “It is very important that I have come to this place, which depicts the history of Nicaragua . . . the history of Nicaragua, having started way back in the 18th century, and you fought for your independence four times.”

After the Sandinista Revolution commemorations, the VP later attended to several economic diplomacy engagements, including several meetings and visits to industrial sites.

Zimbabwe is keen to expand its economic footprint in traditional and new markets, such as Nicaragua. Like Zimbabwe, Nicaragua’s development is being hamstrung by illegal economic sanctions imposed on the country.